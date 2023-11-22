ARTICLE

The 13th China International Patent Fair (CIPF) and the 24th WIPO-CNIPA Award for Chinese Outstanding Patented Invention took place in Dalian, Liaoning. Daren Tang, Director General of WIPO, congratulated the 29 recipients of the patent Gold Award in a video message. Tang highlighted China's remarkable progress in advancing intellectual property for economic and societal development. According to data provided by WIPO, China is a significant user of the PCT system, with over 70,000 patent applications last year. China's patent-intensive industries have contributed over 14 trillion RMB to the economy, reinforcing its position as a center for intellectual property, innovation, and technology.

