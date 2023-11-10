2023년 10월 30일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 ‘제3회 일대일로 국제협력 정상포럼'의 다자협력 성과 목록에 지식재산권 분야 협력 성과 3건이 포함되었다고 발표함

2023년 10월 17일, ‘제3회 일대일로 국제협력 정상포럼'이 베이징에서 ‘일대일로 공동건설 및 공동발전과 번영을 위한 노력'을 주제로 양일간 개최되었으며 총 130여 개국의 정상이 참여함

동 포럼에서는 다자협력 성과 89개 목록과 실무협력 프로젝트 369개 목록이 공개됨

동 발표의 주요내용은 다음과 같음

최근 몇 년 간 CNIPA은 시진핑국가주석의 지식재산권 보호의 국제협력 강화에 대한 중요 지시사항과 ‘제1차 중국-중앙아시아 정상회담'에서의 중요 연설내용을 철저히 이행함

특히 일대일로를 공동건설하는 국가들과 지식재산권 협력 및 교류를 지속적으로 촉진하고 일련의 협력 프로젝트를 추진해 옴

그 결과 ‘제3회 일대일로 국제협력 정상포럼'의 다자협력 성과 89개 목록에 지식재산권 협력 성과 3개가 포함됨

‘제3회 일대일로 국제협력 정상포럼'의 다자협력 성과(89개)에 선정된 지식재산권 협력 성과(3개)

1 제1회 중국-중앙아시아 특허청장 회의 공동성명

2 제3회 일대일로 지식재산권 고위급 회의(2024년 CNIPA 주최 예정)

3 중국 정부-세계지식재산기구(WIPO) 간의 일대일로 지식재산권 협력 강화 협정 및 그 연장에 관한 추가 협정의 갱신

향후 CNIPA는 지식재산권의 국제협력을 지속적으로 심화하고 일대일로 공동건설에 더욱 많은 기여를 할 계획임

