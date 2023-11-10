China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 일대일로 다자협력 성과 목록에 지식재산권 협력 성과 3건 포함
2023년 10월 30일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
‘제3회 일대일로
국제협력
정상포럼'의
다자협력 성과
목록에 지식재산권
분야 협력 성과
3건이 포함되었다고
발표함
2023년 10월 17일, ‘제3회
일대일로 국제협력
정상포럼'이
베이징에서
‘일대일로
공동건설 및
공동발전과 번영을
위한 노력'을
주제로 양일간
개최되었으며 총
130여 개국의 정상이
참여함
동 포럼에서는
다자협력 성과 89개
목록과 실무협력
프로젝트 369개
목록이 공개됨
동 발표의
주요내용은 다음과
같음
최근 몇 년 간 CNIPA은
시진핑국가주석의
지식재산권 보호의
국제협력 강화에
대한 중요
지시사항과 ‘제1차
중국-중앙아시아
정상회담'에서의
중요 연설내용을
철저히 이행함
특히 일대일로를
공동건설하는
국가들과
지식재산권 협력 및
교류를 지속적으로
촉진하고 일련의
협력 프로젝트를
추진해 옴
그 결과 ‘제3회
일대일로 국제협력
정상포럼'의
다자협력 성과 89개
목록에 지식재산권
협력 성과 3개가
포함됨
‘제3회 일대일로
국제협력
정상포럼'의
다자협력
성과(89개)에 선정된
지식재산권 협력
성과(3개)
1 제1회
중국-중앙아시아
특허청장 회의
공동성명
2 제3회 일대일로
지식재산권 고위급
회의(2024년 CNIPA 주최
예정)
3 중국
정부-세계지식재산기구(WIPO)
간의 일대일로
지식재산권 협력
강화 협정 및 그
연장에 관한 추가
협정의 갱신
향후 CNIPA는
지식재산권의
국제협력을
지속적으로
심화하고 일대일로
공동건설에 더욱
많은 기여를 할
계획임
