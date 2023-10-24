The world's leading suppliers of solar panels, LONGi Green Energy Technology of China and Hanwha Group of South Korea have put an end to their patent infringement war, on since 2019, with patent cross-licensing arrangement. In a statement issued by LONGi on Saturday, the Chinese company said that all patent proceedings worldwide between the companies have come to an end after LONGi received the decision from a Paris court to withdraw lawsuit on Thursday. Since 2019, Hanwha has filed several patent infringement lawsuits against LONGi in the US, Germany, Paris, Holland, and Australia. On May 11, 2023, LONGi and Hanwha officially reached a patent cross-licensing agreement, in which the parties authorized each other the right to legally use their relevant patented technology and pledged to cancel all lawsuits and patent invalidation proceedings in the global scope.
