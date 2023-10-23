Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA met with a visiting delegation of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) led by Chief Executive Rena Lee. CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Lu Pengqi also attended.
Shen welcomed the visit of Lee and her delegation. He said that the CNIPA, based on the bilateral cooperation, is willing to work with the IPOS to take advantage of the China-ASEAN IP cooperation platform to share successful experience, strengthen dialogue and exchange, deepen pragmatic cooperation and better promote the development of regional IP undertakings.
Lee highly appreciated the positive results achieved from bilateral cooperation in IP, and said that the two offices has maintained friendly relations with frequent contacts for a long time and the IPOS looks forward to further deepening exchange and cooperation and sharing work experience with the CNIPA.
The two offices also held a patent examination practice workshop during the meeting.
https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/10/8/art_1340_187876.html
AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.