China:
China Saw 253,000 Patent Applications From 115 Belt And Road Countries, Granting 112,000
23 October 2023
AFD China
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Over the past decade, China has seen 253,000 patent applications
filed from 115 Belt and Road countries and granted 112,000, marking
an average annual growth rate of 5.4% and 9.8%, respectively,
according to a report released recently by the Strategic Planning
Department of the CNIPA. The report also reveals that over the same
period, China has filed 67,000 patent applications in 50 Belt and
Road countries and received 35,000 grants, with an average annual
growth rate of 25.8% and 23.8%, respectively.
http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12815
AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and
business partners information only. The information provided on the
newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and
should not form the basis of any business decisions.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Murals And Copyright Law
Remfry & Sagar
Murals are artworks painted on walls. Michaelangelo's ceiling at the Sistine Chapel, the exquisite frescoes of Ajanta and Ellora and Banksy's Girl With A Balloon stencilled...
The Draft Patent (Amendment) Rules, 2023
Royzz & Co
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has proposed a comprehensive set of draft amendments to the existing Patents Rules...
Protection Of Trade Secret In India
Vaish Associates Advocates
According to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), trade secrets are intellectual property rights on confidential information which may be sold or licensed.