Over the past decade, China has seen 253,000 patent applications filed from 115 Belt and Road countries and granted 112,000, marking an average annual growth rate of 5.4% and 9.8%, respectively, according to a report released recently by the Strategic Planning Department of the CNIPA. The report also reveals that over the same period, China has filed 67,000 patent applications in 50 Belt and Road countries and received 35,000 grants, with an average annual growth rate of 25.8% and 23.8%, respectively.

