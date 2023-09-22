CNIPA said on Thursday it had stepped up examination efforts to better protect patents in the fields of big data, artificial intelligence (AI), genetic technology. It has revised examination standards for these cutting-edge industries, expanding patent scope and providing higher examination quality and efficiency, said Wu Hongxiu, Deputy Director of Patent Examination Management Department of CNIPA, at a press conference. To support sci-tech innovation and IP protection in emerging industries and new business forms, the administration has been more open on patent data, making 18 databases on frontier technologies accessible to the public, Wu added.

