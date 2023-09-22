A statement from Huawei shows it has inked on a global patent cross-licensing deal with Xiaomi. Previously, Huawei sued Xiaomi for infringing of four patents related to smartphone photography, wireless communication technology, and screen lock technology. Not long ago in August, Huawei and Ericsson signed a long-term global patent cross-licensing agreement. Apart from Ericsson and Xiaomi, Huawei has signed nearly 200 bilateral licensing agreements, with over 350 companies obtaining Huawei patent licenses through a patent pool. It is reported that Huawei's patent licensing revenue from 2019 to 2022 was more than $1.2 billion.

