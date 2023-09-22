A federal jury in Marshall, Texas, on Thursday found that Shenzhen-based telecommunications equipment manufacturer TP-Link owes nearly $37.5 million for infringing at least one claim in a licensing company, Atlas Global Tech's five patents . Atlas Global Tech is an affiliate of IP marketing venture Acacia Research, which sued in 2021 and accused TP-Link of selling products that were made to comply with a 2017 wireless standard called 802.11ax-2021, also known as "Wi-Fi 6". Atlas Global Tech obtained these patents from Newracom.

