Huawei and Ericsson have signed a long-term global patent cross-licensing agreement that covers patents essential to a wide range of standards such as 3GPP, ITU, IEEE, and IETF standards for 3G, 4G, and 5G cellular technologies, Huawei announced Friday on its official website. Huawei said that the agreement covers the companies' respective sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices, granting both parties global access to each other's patented, standardized technologies. "This agreement is the result of intensive discussions that ensured the interests of both patent holders and implementers are served fairly." said Alan Fan, Head of Huawei's Intellectual Property Department.

