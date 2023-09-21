As of June 2023, more than 8,000 patent open license agreements have been reached since the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) launched the Trial Program on Patent Open License, according to news released on the official website of the CNIPA on August 25. CNIPA launched the Trial Program in May 2022 to promote the implementation of its Patent Open License System introduced by the revised Chinese Patent Law in 2020. Since its implementation, the Trial Program has attracted participation of more than 1500 patent holders from 22 Chinese provinces and around 35,000 patents that are market-oriented and easy to implement have been promoted to 76,000 target enterprises, CNIPA said.

