China: Millions Of Patents And Trademarks Already Registered In China In The First Half Of 2023

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) released on July 8th the data about patent and trademark registrations for the first half of 2023.

Patents

According to the statistics, from January to July 2023, the number of invention patents granted in China was 515,000, with a year-on-year growth of 9.49%; the number of utility model patents granted was 1.254 million, down 26.62%; and the number of design patents granted was 383,000, down 11.12%.

As of the end of July 2023, the effective quantity of invention patents in China was 4.641 million. Among them, the effective quantity of domestic invention patents (excluding Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan) was 3.679 million.

The effective quantity of utility model patents was 11.545 million pieces.

The effective quantity of design patents was 3.033 million.

To those numbers, for the same period, we should add 40,500 international applications filed under the Patent Cooperation Treaty of the World Intellectual Property Organization. Among them, 37,600 were filed by domestic applicants.

Trademarks

In terms of trademarks, from January to July 2023, the number of trademark applications in China was 4.105 million, with 2.396 million registered. Furthermore, the Office received 3,536 applications for international registration of Madrid trademarks from Chinese applicants.

By July 2023, the number of registered trademarks in force in China has reached 44.537 million.

Geographical Indications and Layout Designs of Integrated Circuits

From January to July 2023, China approved the protection of three geographical indications products, authorized the registration of 117 geographical indications as collective marks and certification marks, and approved the use of 4,000 geographical indications by market owners.

From January to July 2023, China applied for registration of 6,616 integrated circuit layout designs and issued 5,671 licenses.

You can find the original document here (in Chinese).

