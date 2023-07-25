From June 12 to 15, the 16th IP5 Heads of Offices Meeting was held in the United States. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA headed a delegation to the event.

This year's event included Sustainable Innovation Dialogue, and IP5 Heads and IP5 Heads & Industry Meeting. The heads of the IP5 offices approved achieved results of the ongoing cooperation projects and the next work plans, and discussed the main focus of future cooperation. The meeting passed the IP5 Joint Statement, and updated the vision of IP5 cooperation by adding "building a sustainable future" into the cooperation objectives.

During the event, the Chinese delegation also held bilateral talks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), European Patent Office (EPO), Japan Patent Office (JPO) and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and shared comments on issues of mutual concern. Shen stressed that the Chinese government has attached great attention to IP work and enhanced IP protection constantly. China is willing to deepen communication and cooperation in the IP field with all partners, and enhance mutual exchanges in trade, economy, technology and culture to better serve IP users and advance innovation.

