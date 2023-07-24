On June 15, AbbVie filed a lawsuit against BeiGene, claiming that BeiGene's Brukinsa has infringed a patent on its blood cancer drug Imbruvica. The disputed patent, which relates to the "use of BTK inhibitors", was issued on June 13, just two days before AbbVie lodged the infringement suit. It is reported that in October last year, Brukinsa bested Imbruvica in a "head-to-head comparison trial". The "new overlord" of the BTK inhibitor track, which was approved in the United States for new indications in late January this year, is about to see a huge increase in sales.

