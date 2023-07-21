On Jun 28, Huawei announced on its official website that it has entered into a patent license agreement with Quality Tech S.R.L. The agreement grants a license on Huawei's patents relating to Optical Distribution Network (ODN) products to Quality Tech and its customers with reasonable royalties. Huawei said it is the first patent license agreement with a Latin American company. "Huawei owns a plurality of patents relating to fast ODN deployment, which can improve service provisioning efficiency and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) by 15–30% during ODN deployment," said Wu Zhijian, Huawei's Head of Americas Intellectual Property Rights Department.

