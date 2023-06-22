Chinese smart phone maker vivo has exited the German market after losing a patent court case against Nokia, according to Foss Patents. It is reported that the company has made an announcement on its website, which reads "At this point, vivo products are unfortunately unavailable in Germany. Accordingly, no product information is available on our German website..." In April, the German District Court of Mannheim granted Nokia an injunction against vivo. vivo said then in an official announcement stating that it is prepared to suspend its sales and marketing activities in Germany in the event Nokia would enforce the injunction. However, it is predicted by Foss Patent that chances are not big that vivo will accept Nokia' s preferred licensing terms since "vivo generates only a tiny portion of its worldwide sales in Germany".

