Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA held a meeting with Yury Zubov, Head of the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) in Beijing on May 24. The two sides updated each other on the latest development of IP work, shared their practical experience and exchanged comments on profound cooperation in the future.

Shen said that the CNIPA has paid attention to the cooperative partnership with the Rospatent. The two sides' efficient and practical cooperation under bilateral and multilateral frameworks in the past few years has harvested rich fruits. On the occasion of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to China, our offices signed a joint letter of intent to extend the pilot program of the PPH witnessed by the leaders of the two countries. This positive result of our cooperation will give both Chinese and Russian innovators more convenience and eventually better serve innovative development of the two countries. The CNIPA is looking forward to further enhancing communication with the Rospatent and advancing China-Russia IP cooperation.

Zubov congratulated China on its achievements in the IP field and highlighted that the CNIPA and Rospatent have always been an important cooperative partners. The Rospatent would like to take advantage of the signing of the joint letter of intent to elevate the IP cooperation between China and Russia to a new level and fuel the economic development of the two countries. Russia is striving to expand the use of IP pledge financing as well as advocate technology transfer and commercialization, and has been following China's progress in these fields very closely. He looked forward to more communication in this regard and more sharing of best practices between the two offices in the future.

Principals responsible for relevant departments of the CNIPA and Rospatent also attended the meeting.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/6/1/art_1340_185499.html

