According to news released by China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) , the China-France Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program was launched with a duration of five years from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2028. PPH is a fast channel for patent examination between different countries or regions, and accelerates patent examination through cooperation among patent offices. Since the first PPH pilot program was launched in November 2011, CNIPA has established PPH cooperation with patent offices in 31 countries and regions.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12756

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.