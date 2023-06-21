China:
国務院が2023年度立法作業計画を発表、「専利法実施細則」改正へ
国務院弁公庁は、今後一年間の立法作業に関する新たな計画を明らかにした。公表された「国務院2023年度立法作業計画」によれば、今年度は重点分野と新興分野の立法、さらには渉外関連の立法を強化するという方針が示されている。
特に、科学教育を基盤とする国家戦略の推進と文化への自信の育成という視点から、知的財産権の法治保障を強化することが必要と強調されている。
今回の立法作業計画には、審議が予定されている行政法規草案17件が具体的に記載されている。その中には、「専利法実施細則（改正）」が含まれており、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が起草を担当するとなっている。また、「不正競争防止法」の改正案は、全国人民代表大会常務委員会への提出が準備中であるとされている。
出所：中国専利保護協会Wechat公式アカウント
