国家知識産権局、2022年度の特許無効審判における10大事件を発表
特許の再審・無効審判は、権利付与と権利行使を結ぶ重要な一環として、中国の知的財産権保護体制の中で重要な役割を果たしている。中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は2010年から、年間の特許再審・無効審判の中から10大事件を選出し、公表している。これらの事件は、特許審査基準の解釈を明確にし、知的財産権法制の保障を強化し、さらにはイノベーションを保護し推進するという積極的な対策となっている。
2022年度の再審査・無効審判トップ10事件には、特許無効事件8件、実用新案の無効事件1件、意匠無効事件1件が含まれている。これらの事件は、人工知能（AI）、標準必須特許（SEP）、遺伝子工学医薬品、中国漢方薬の複合製剤、新エネルギーなどの特許技術に関連しており、新たな分野や新たなビジネスモデルに関わる特許の進歩性の判断基準、秘密保持審査の適用、意匠と商標権の衝突判断、優先権の認定など、典型的かつ先端的な法的問題について深く掘り下げている。·
