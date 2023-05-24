ARTICLE

Under a letter of intent on Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) cooperation between the CNIPA and the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP), since May 1, 2023, the CNIPA has become the PCT International Searching Authority (ISA)/ International Preliminary Examining Authority (IPEA) for international patent applications in English or Arabic (attached with English translation) issued by nationals or residents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has been officially affirmed by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Relevant details will be published on the PCT Gazette and relevant PCT legal documents.

