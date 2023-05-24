ARTICLE

On April 25, 2023, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) released the top ten patent reexamination and invalidation cases of 2022, including eight invention patent invalidation cases, one utility model patent invalidation case, and one design patent invalidation case.

The cases, which involve artificial intelligence, standard essential patents, gene engineering drugs, traditional Chinese medicine compound preparations, new energy, etc., provide in-depth interpretations of typical and cutting-edge legal issues, such as the evaluation standards for inventive step in new fields and new industries, the application of "secrecy review" clauses, the judgment on conflicts between design patents and trademark rights, and the determination of priority rights.

The original text of the notification may be found at the following link:

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/4/26/art_3207_184728.html

