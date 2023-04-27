On Wednesday, Via Licensing Corporation and TCL® announced that TCL has secured a license to Via's Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) patent pool. Advanced Audio Coding is defined by a set of International Standards from ISO/IEC. It specifies a coding method that allows consumers to enjoy high-quality audio with high compression efficiency, reducing the amount of data to be transmitted and the processing power required for playback. Nearly 1,000 companies around the world are licensed to this audio compression standard through the patent pool administered by Via Licensing. "Via's AAC patent pool is delighted to welcome TCL..." said Heath Hoglund, President of Via Licensing. This agreement reinforces the value and efficiency this established patent pool continues to deliver to the industry."

