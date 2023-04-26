ARTICLE

The Intellectual Property Court of China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) handled 6,183 cases in 2022, up 18% from 2021, according to a report released by the SPC on April 6, 2023. Of the new cases handled in 2022, 1338 concerned strategic emerging industries, accounting for 30.4% of the total new cases, 3.5% higher than that in 2021. Among them, cases involving the new generation of information technology, biomedicine, high-end equipment manufacturing, standard essential patents, drug patent linkage, integrated circuit layout design, and new plant varieties, increased markedly, said the report.

