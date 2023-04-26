ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The CNIPA and the Norwegian Industrial Property Office (NIPO) have jointly decided to extend their Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program for another five years from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2028. The established Guideline of CNIPA-NIPO PPH Request remains controlling the pertinent requirements and procedures governing applicants' PPH requests at the two offices.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/4/7/art_1340_183398.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.