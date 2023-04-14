ARTICLE

Cyberspace Administration of China - Measures for Standard Contracts for Cross-border Transfer of Personal Information

Issued by: Order No. 13 of the Cyberspace Administration of China

Date: February 22, 2023

The transfer of personal data out of China is permitted in certain specific circumstances, one of which is pursuant to a Standard Contract. The 'Measures for Standard Contracts for Cross-border Transfer of Personal Information' recently issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), and due to take effect on 1 June 2023, contain a template Standard Contract and detailed information as to how these transfers can be made.

According to the provisions, operators of non-critical information infrastructures, i.e. those not operating a key network or information system where the loss or leakage of data may seriously endanger national security or social stability, may transfer personal data out of China pursuant to a Standard Contract, provided they meet the following conditions: (1) they have processed the personal information of less than 1 million persons; (2) since 1 January of the previous year they have transferred to foreign entities the personal information of less than 100,000 persons; and (3) since 1 January of the previous year, they have transferred to foreign entities sensitive personal information of less than 10,000 persons. The Measures provide that personal information processors meeting these requirements must carry out a protection impact assessment before transferring the data. They also contain provisions relating to the negotiation and filing of Standard Contracts, and a template of the Standard Contract which includes definitions and basic elements of the contract; the contractual obligations of the personal information processor and the overseas recipient; the impact of the policies and regulations on the protection of personal information in the overseas recipient's country or region on the performance of the contract'; the rights and related remedies of the subject of personal information; as well as the termination of the contract, liability for breach of contract, dispute resolution and other matters.

Source: Cyberspace Administration of China

Link: http://www.cac.gov.cn/2023-02/24/c_1678884830036813.htm

国家网信办公布《个人信息出境标准合同办法》

发文字号：国家互联网信息办公室令第13号

发文日期：2023-02-22

《个人信息出境标准合同办法》共十三条，将于2023年6月1日起开始实施。根据规定，处理个人信息不满100万人，且自上年1月1日起累计向境外提供个人信息不满10万人、敏感个人信息不满1万人的非关键信息基础设施运营者可以通过订立标准合同的方式向境外提供个人信息。满足要求的个人信息处理者还应当按照规定履行个人信息保护影响评估、备案、法定情形下标准合同的补充或重新订立等义务。

网信办还随附件公布了《个人信息出境标准合同》范本，主要内容包括合同相关定义和基本要素、个人信息处理者和境外接收方的合同义务、境外接收方所在国家或者地区个人信息保护政策和法规对合同履行的影响、个人信息主体的权利和相关救济，以及合同解除、违约责任、争议解决等事项，并设计了个人信息出境说明、双方约定的其他条款等两个附录。标准合同应当严格按照该范本订立，个人信息处理者与境外接收方约定的其他条款不得与标准合同相冲突。

资料来源：国家网信办 2023-02-22

新闻链接：http://www.cac.gov.cn/2023-02/24/c_1678884830036813.htm

Statistical Analysis of China's Automotive Patent Data 2022 Showing the Improvement of Innovation Quality of Automotive Patents

Date: February 6, 2023

The China Automotive Intellectual Property Promotion Center recently released its Statistical Analysis of China's Automotive Patent Data 2022, which summarizes the development trend in Chinese automotive patents in 2022 based on AutoPat's data.

In 2022, the number of published Chinese automotive patents was 362,200, up 12.94% year-on-year, of which 94,500 were invention patents, up 12.77% year-on-year. Given China's increased focus on patent quality and improvements in the patent examination process, this remarkable patent growth rate reflects improvement in the innovation quality of China's automotive patents.

The proportion of patents in the automotive field relating to new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles was 41.95%, with a year-on-year increase of 13.32% and 19.77% respectively. Among traditional industries, electronic and electrical appliances, body and body accessories and engines are still the key focus.

The Statistical Analysis of China's Automotive Patent Data 2022 also includes several lists which rank the top 20 independent vehicle groups and enterprises producing finished vehicles, on the basis of the number of their authorized and published patents. Among these enterprises, Dongfeng Moto Corporation, BYD Co., China First Automobile Works (FAW) were the top three for the number of authorized invention patents in 2022, while Dongfeng Moto Corporation, China FAW and Changan Auto were the top three for the most published invention patents.

Source: Automotive Intellectual Property

Link: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/qOAsPYeskfSssftM7YbMWA

《2022中国汽车专利数据统计分析》发布，汽车专利创新质量提升

日期：2023-02-06

中国汽车知识产权运用促进中心等发布了《2022中国汽车专利数据统计分析》，该报告根据全球汽车专利大数据平台的数据，总结了2022年中国汽车专利的发展趋势。

2022年，中国汽车专利公开量36.22万件，同比增长12.94%，其中，发明专利授权量为9.45万件，同比增长12.77%，显著的增长率体现出汽车专利创新质量的提升。 在专利布局上，新能源汽车、智能网联汽车领域的专利占比达到41.95%；其中新能源汽车专利公开量同比增长13.32%，智能网联汽车专利公开量同比增长19.77%；电子电器、车身及车身附件和发动机仍是传统领域的布局重点。除此之外，《2022中国汽车专利数据统计分析》还对专利授权量排名前列的自主整车集团、企业等信息进行了汇总。

资料来源：汽车知识产权 2023-02-06

新闻链接：https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/qOAsPYeskfSssftM7YbMWA

CALB Loses in Patent Infringement Action brought by CATL - Ordered to Pay 36.8 Million Yuan (approx. US$ 5.3 million)

Date: February 21, 2023

There are six patent lawsuits between Chinese battery makers, CALB and CATL, all with CATL as the Plaintiff.

According to its announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 21 February 2023, CALB has been unsuccessful in one of the first instance cases. The CATL patent involved in the case relates to lithium-ion battery technology. The application was lodged with CNIPA on 28 April 2018, and the patent granted on 28 August 2020. In 2021, CATL filed a lawsuit against CALB and Fuzhou Cangshan Aian Automobile Sales & Service Co., Ltd. in the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court.

According to the judgment, CALB's sales of power battery products infringed CATL's patent rights. CALB was ordered to stop selling the infringing products and to compensate CATL in the sum of RMB 35.8 million (approx. US$ 5.2 million) for economic loss; RMB 798,000 (approx. US$ 115,000) for unauthorized use during the provisional protection period; and RMB 202,700 (approx. US$ 29,500) for reasonable expenses, totalling approximately RMB 36.8 million (approx. US$5.3 million).

In its announcement, CALB stated that the product involved in the case is at the end of its life cycle and has been replaced by new products with better performance; thus, the lawsuit will not have an adverse impact on the company's production and operation.

Meanwhile, CALB plans to appeal to the Supreme People's Court.

Source: Sina Finance

Link: https://finance.sina.com.cn/jjxw/2023-02-21/doc-imyhniys8707079.shtml

中创新航在与宁德时代的专利诉讼中败诉，被判赔偿3680万元

日期：2023-02-21

中创新航与宁德时代之间共有六起专利诉讼，均以宁德时代为原告，根据中创新航于2023年2月21日在港交所的公告，中创新航已于其中一起一审案件中败诉。该案件中的涉诉专利涉及锂离子电池技术，由宁德时代于2018年4月28日向国家知识产权局申请，于2020年8月28日获得授权，目前处于有效状态。2021年，宁德时代起诉中创新航及福州仓山埃安汽车销售服务有限公司，根据福州市中级人民法院的判决，中创新航销售的动力电池产品侵犯了宁德时代的专利权，应停止销售侵权产品，并赔偿宁德时代经济损失3580万元，支付发明专利临时保护期费79.8万元，以及合理支出20.27万元，共计约3680万元。

中创新航表示，涉诉产品处于生命周期末期，且已被更优性能的新品迭代，不会对公司的生产经营产生不利影响。同时，中创新航计划向最高人民法院提出上诉。

资料来源：新浪财经 2023-02-21

新闻链接：https://finance.sina.com.cn/jjxw/2023-02-21/doc-imyhniys8707079.shtml

China's First Case Involving Commercial Game Boosting and the Anti-addiction Regulations for Minors

Date: February 24, 2023

In its service agreement, Tencent stipulates that game accounts should not be used for commercial purposes such as game boosting, a practice whereby a skilled game player is paid to have access to a gamer's account, usually in order to boost his/her ranking.

In this case Tencent brought an unfair competition case against a boosting service company operating the Dailianbang App, which encouraged and induced users, including minors, to pay for its boosting services, particularly in relation to Tencent's mobile game Honor of Kings, by offering cashback and other incentives. By using this boosting service, minors could obtain access to adult accounts and play games that are only available to adults, thus bypassing the anti-addiction regulations, which were introduced to limit the amount of time young people spend playing video games.

Tencent claimed a total RMB 4.5 million (approx. US$ 650,000) compensation, arguing that not only did the game boosting service put the operation of the game at risk of being investigated, but was also contrary to the public interest. The App operator, in defence, argued that game boosting is a service provided to game players and does not constitute unfair competition.

In its decision, the Pudong Court found that the App generated profits by entering into game boosting transactions in relation to online games in which others had rights and interests. This constituted an act of unfair competition. Further, that by allowing minors to access adult games it contravened China's anti-addiction regulations. The Court ordered the Defendant to cease the unlawful activity immediately and pay compensation of RMB 985,000 (approx. US$ 143,000). This is the first case in China related to commercial game boosting and China's anti-addiction system for minors.

Source: Technology China

Link: http://tech.china.com.cn/game/20230224/394372.shtml

全国首例涉未成年人"防沉迷"系统案宣判

日期：2023-02-24

腾讯公司在其服务协议中规定，不得将游戏账号做代练代打等商业性使用。在腾讯公司诉某代练公司的不正当竞争案中，腾讯公司发现"代练帮"APP以"返现金"等方式，引诱、鼓励包括未成年人在内的用户，通过其平台进行《王者荣耀》代练交易。未成年人可通过代练获得成年人的游戏账号，绕过"防沉迷"机制进入游戏。腾讯公司认为，代练行为使得游戏运营处于被查处的风险中，也损害了社会公共利益，要求该APP立即停止上述行为，并赔偿经济损失及维权合理开支共计450万元。APP运营方则辩称，游戏代练等同于游戏陪玩，属于服务性质，因此不构成不正当竞争。

浦东法院经审理认为，该App允许用户通过其平台进行游戏代练交易等一系列行为，并从中收取分成收益，系将他人享有竞争性权益的网络游戏作为获利工具，该行为亦使得用户可绕开游戏中的实名制和防沉迷措施，妨碍了网络游戏运营秩序，故认定不正当竞争行为成立。最终，法院判令"代练帮"App立即停止不正当竞争行为，并赔偿腾讯公司经济损失等共98.5万元。本案是全国首例基于未成年人"防沉迷"的商业代练行为做出的判决。

资料来源：中国科技 2023-02-24

新闻链接：http://tech.china.com.cn/game/20230224/394372.shtml

