China:
중국 첫 센서산업 지적재산권투자기금 북경에서 가동
중국에서
처음으로
지능감지분야에
전문적으로
종사하는
지적재산권투자기금이
일전에 북경에서
가동되였다.기금명칭은"북경북공회미전감투자기금"으로서
총규모는 10억원에
달한다.스마트 센서,
고급 과학 기기 및
그 관련 분야에
초점을 맞추어
베이징시 고급
기기와 센서 산업의
발전을 촉진하기
위한 것이다.
이 투자기금은
센서산업발전국가전문프로젝트와
북경시 관련 전략의
실시와 결부하여
지적재산권과
자본의 융합을
촉진하고
북경회유구
지식도시건설을
지원하는 동시에
지능센서령역의
고가치특허실용화투자를
확대하게 된다.이와
동시에 기업의
고품질특허전략육성,
산업네비게이션,
권익수호,
자주적지적재산권응용전환
등을 지원한다.
