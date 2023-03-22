A total of 798,000 invention patents were granted in 2022 and the patent review results secured an accuracy rate of 93.4%, according to news released at the CNIPA press conference on Wednesday. "In 2023, CNIPA will continue to improve the IP review quality and efficiency, reducing patent review period to 16 months within the year, and maintaining an review accuracy rate of more than 93%," said Heng Fuguang, spokesman of the administration. Heng also stated that the administration is improving the review of utility model, industrial design and international application, with an intelligent review system to be available online this year.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12726

