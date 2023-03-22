Witnessed by both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the upgraded edition of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the CNIPA and the Intellectual Property Center of the State Organization for Registration of Deeds and Properties of the Islamic Republic of Iran was signed at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the afternoon of February 14. Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, and Ehsan Khandouzi, Iran's Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, put their signatures on the document in representing their respective intellectual property administrations.

Since sealing the cooperative ties in 2015, the two administrations have been moving forward cooperation smoothly, harvesting fruits in visits of senior management, personnel training, BRI-related IP cooperation and other aspects. The upgraded edition of the Memorandum spans from invention patents, industrial designs, trademarks, geographical indications to layout designs of integrated circuits. The both sides will deepen cooperation on specific projects of high-level dialogue, IP strategy, legal system and policy, training and capacity building, IP review practice, information technology and service, IP data and documentation exchange.

The conclusion of the Memorandum will further deepen and expand IP exchange and cooperation between China and Iran, boost friendly communication in economy and trade, science and technology, culture and other fields, and bring more benefits to the people of the two countries.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/3/6/art_1340_182537.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.