China:
北京市知財保護センターが予備審査サービスに注力 4年間で3204社が利用
2019年4月に発足した北京市知的財産権保護センターは、次世代情報技術と先端設備製造産業を中心に専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）の
予備審査サービスを展開し、イノベーション主体による権利取得を積極的に支援している。4年間に予備審査サービスを利用したことがあるイノベーション主体は3204社に達し、この中で692社の「専精特新」中小企業と84社の上場企業、13社のユニコーン企業が含まれている。
昨年末時点の統計データによると、同センターが扱った専利出願の予備審査は2万9000件社を超え、予備審査に合格し国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の早期審査通路に入った専利出願は1万9000件余りで、審査の結果、権利が付与された専利が1万4000件余りであった。専利予備審査サービスによりイノベーション主体が迅速な権利取得を実現し、北京市の企業や産業のイノベーションと発展が促進されていることがわかった。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
