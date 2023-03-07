ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

AI Works – The Future Of Intellectual Property Law TMT Law Practice AI has developed substantially and over the course of time carried out feats describable as miraculous. Repeated triumph over humans in chess and beating a professional 5-0 in the game...

Making sense of the Metaverse and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Rostron Carlyle Rojas Future-facing companies are looking for ways to protect their intellectual property rights in the Metaverse.

The battle of the beers McCullough Robertson Creators and innovators should register trade marks for distinctive features of their products as early as possible.

Assignment And Licensing Of Copyright S&A Law Offices Copyright is a protection given to the creators of certain types of works as an acknowledgment to their intellectual input

[BUSINESS IN CHINA] Guidelines For Business In China - Part 2: Practical And Cultural Aspects When Negotiating In China And Chinese Contract Practice Particularities HFG Law & Intellectual Property In this second part of our Guidelines for business in China we will analyze and provide advice for two very specific aspects that are crucial for the outcome of the negotiation...