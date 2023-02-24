ARTICLE

The Chinese Intellectual Property Society (CIPS), Intellectual Property Association of Japan (IPAJ) and Korea Intellectual Property Society (KIPS) jointly held the 2022 international symposium on intellectual property via both online and offline on December 28, 2022. CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Lu Pengqi, CIPS President Tian Lipu and heads of IPAJ and KIPS attended the opening ceremony and delivered keynote speeches.

Lu said as one of the major platforms for IP cooperation of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea, the international symposium has reaped fruits for 10 times. This edition featured a very pragmatic theme - "Mission and responsibility of IP in digital economy age". It is hoped that the IP communities of the three countries will seize the trends of emerging technology and advocate the construction of a more convenient, efficient, safe and reliable IP protection system, which will benefit the economic and technological development of East Asia. The partners are encouraged to take advantage of the platform to share wisdom and comments and inject new dynamics, power and contributions to the IP cooperation of the three countries and the economic and technological development of Asia.

Tian said IP is a new engine for powering the quality development of the digital economy and even a key element for inspiring continuous innovation of the digital economy. He said he was looking forward to working with Japanese and Korean partners to build an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for the digital economy development.

Digital economy has become a new type of economic mode after agricultural reform and the industrial age. Driven by the digital economy, new technology and new platforms are booming, giving rise to tremendous changes in avenues for knowledge-based products, bringing new subjects requiring IP protection into life and, of course, introducing fresh challenges for the current IP system. With that in mind, CIPS organized four themed panels for the international symposium. Around 15 IP experts from the three countries made presentations on the symposium theme and topics including rules for IP protection of data, IP controversy concerning metaverse, IP issues related to healthcare and patent licensing linkage systema and IP's role in the post-pandemic economic recovery, interacted with 12 guests and shared the experience and practices of their respective countries.

