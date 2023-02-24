ARTICLE

Nokia has won entitlement to UK FRAND trial against OPPO as High Court of Justice joined Mannheim and the Hague courts in deeming EP2981103 standard-essential, according to the Foss Patents. Nokia announced on Tuesday that the London-based High Court of Justice (formerly England & Wales High Court) has found for Nokia in a patent enforcement action over 4G/5G standard-essential patent EP2981103 on an "allocation of preamble sequences". As a result, the High Court will hold a FRAND hearing.

