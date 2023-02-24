ARTICLE

On February 6, CICT Mobile announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries DT Mobile and Shanghai DT Mobile have filed a lawsuit against Samsung China with the Fuzhou Intermediate People's Court for infringement of its invention patents. The company said it recently received a notice from the court that the case has been formally filed. According to the announcement, the patent infringement lawsuit involves six cases. The plaintiff requested that Samsung China be ordered to immediately stop the infringement, and compensate for its economic losses of 120 million yuan.

