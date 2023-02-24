ARTICLE

On January 29, 2023, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) issued Announcement No. 515, informing that from February 7, 2023 (inclusive), the CNIPA will fully implement electronic patent certificates.

For patent applications filed in electronic form and granted, the parties concerned may download electronic patent certificates through the patent affairs handling system; for patent applications filed in paper form and granted, the parties concerned may download electronic patent certificates in the manner as notified in the Notification to Obtain Electronic Patent Certificate.

Details of the Announcement may be found at the following link:

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/1/29/art_74_181610.html

