The article is published by the UK CIPA Journal in its Jan/Feb 2023 issue, and is available at the link below:

http://www.teehowe.com/download/02-2023CIPAUsingCNPPH.pdf

This article first provides explanations of the behavior of Chinese patent examiners (who are just normal humans after all), then provides an alternative approach if you are having difficulties in prosecuting your patent applications in China, specifically using the Patent Prosecution Highway. However, this may require changes to your prosecution strategy in China, specifically using deferral of examination in China, together with filing of divisional. My understanding is that such formal deferral of patent examination is not commonly available, at least in the IP5.

As deferral of examination and divisional may be used, this article also provides explanations on their working mechanisms in China. Combining these two (deferral and divisional), maximum prosecution flexibility could be maintained, specifically achieving quick grant through divisional with PPH, while maintaining the options to file further divisional(s) by keeping the parent pending using deferral of examination.

UK patent is my preferred choice of PPH due to the following reasons:

Quick grant

With good quality full substantive examination, UK examiners are more easy-going

Potential earnings if the UK search report is done by the EPO (if you are lucky)

For details, please refer to my article. Please let me have your thoughts.

One thing I did not mention in this article is the use of this strategy in other jurisdictions including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and many others. I had good experience in Canada, Australia, Japan and South Korea. I will be grateful for thoughts from local practitioners, notwithstanding that deferral of examination may not be available in respective jurisdictions.

