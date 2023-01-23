On December 28, 2022, the CNIPA held a press conference releasing the 2022 China Patent Survey Report and 2022 China Intellectual Property Development Status Evaluation Report. At the press conference, Mr. Ge Shu, Director of the Strategic Planning Department of the CNIPA, pointed out that the overall effectiveness of China's patent transfer and transformation is steadily improving, and the environment for intellectual property protection continues to be optimized.

First, the proportion of patentees who have encountered patent infringement is at a historically low level of 7.7% in 2022, lower than 8% for two consecutive years. The proportion was 10% and 28.4% respectively during the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan period(2016-2020)and the Twelfth Five-Year Plan period (2010-2015). Besides, In 2022, 72.7% of Chinese corporate patentees will take rights protection measures after suffering patent infringement, which has remained above 70% for four consecutive years. Another achievement is that the proportion of high-amount compensation for patent infringement is generally on the rise, with 7.0% amounted to more than 5 million yuan. In comparison, during the Thirteenth Five-Year Plan period, the highest proportion was 3.1%.

According to the CNIPA, the scope of the survey covers 24 provinces in China, involving 18,000 patentees.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12704

