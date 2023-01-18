The CNIPA and the Industrial Property Office of the Czech Republic have jointly decided to extend their Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot project - which was activated on January 1, 2018 - for another three years from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2025. The pertinent requirements and procedures governing applicants' PPH requests at the two offices remain unchanged.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/1/6/art_1340_181275.html

