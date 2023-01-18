The CNIPA, European Patent Office, Japan Patent Office, Korean Intellectual Property Office, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office have jointly decided to extend their IP5 Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot project for another three years from January 6, 2023, to January 5, 2026. The pertinent requirements and procedures governing applicants' PPH requests under the pilot project remain unchanged.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/1/6/art_1340_181274.html

