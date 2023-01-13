China:
CNIPAが特許権譲渡契約書様式などを改正 一般向け意見募集
中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）知的財産権運用促進司は、第14次五カ年計画「国家知的財産権保護及び運用計画」の要求を実行し、より規範的で便利なサービスを提供し、法的リスクを回避するよう当事者を導き、専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）の譲渡、実用化を促進することを狙い、専利権譲渡契約書や専利実施許諾契約書の様式と締結ガイダンスを改正し、「専利譲渡契約書様式と締結ガイダンス」と「専利実施許諾契約書様式と締結ガイダンス」の意見募集稿を作成し、公式サイトで公表した。
1月15日まで一般向け意見募集が行われる。以下の方式で改善意見などを提出することができる。
電子メール ipyunying@cnipa.gov.cn
書簡 宛先は北京市海淀区西土城路6号国家知識産権局・知的財産権運用促進司・運営体系建設処、〒100088（封筒の左下に「専利転譲許可合同征求意見」と明記）
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
