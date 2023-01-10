中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は1月11日より「専利事務処理システム」の運用を開始することを決定した。 専利（特許、実用新案、意匠）審査業務の質と効率のさらなる向上、審査サービスのより円滑化のために開発された同システムは、電子出願、納付情報の補完と管理、専利事務サポート、PCT国際出願、意匠国際出願を含む複数の業務システムの統合と最適化を実現している。

　「専利事務処理システム」はWeb版やモバイル端末、クライアント端末で利用できる。登録利用者は、特許や実用新案、意匠の出願、PCT国際出願、意匠国際出願などを提出する外、異議申立、無効審判の請求、通知書受取、特許料納付などをオンラインで行うことができる。

出典：国家知識産権局公式サイト

