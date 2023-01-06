国家統計局と国家知的財産権局は先月30日、2021年の中国の特許集約型産業の付加価値額を算出し、前年比17.9％増（価格要因を除去せず、以下同）の14兆2983億元（1元は約18.9円）にのぼったと発表した。対GDP比は前年比0.47ポイント増の12.44％だった。

　その内訳をみていくと、新設備製造業の規模が最大で、付加価値額は3兆8452億元と 特許集約型産業全体の26.9％を占めた。2位は情報通信技術サービス業で、3兆636億元で21.4％。3位は情報通信技術製造業で、2兆8546億元で20.0％。規模が最小だったのは環境保護産業で、3228億元で2.3％だった。

　その伸び率を見ると、国内外の防疫用品の旺盛な需要などの影響を受け、医薬品・医療産業の伸び率が持続的に上がり、前年を30.8ポイント上回る40.9％の伸び率で首位になった。2位は情報通信技術製造業で18.1％。また環境保護産業と新材料製造業の伸び率も高く、前者は17.5％、後者は17.1％だった。

出所:人民網

