China:
中国の特許集約型産業の付加価値額、昨年は14兆元超
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
国家統計局と国家知的財産権局は先月30日、2021年の中国の特許集約型産業の付加価値額を算出し、前年比17.9％増（価格要因を除去せず、以下同）の14兆2983億元（1元は約18.9円）にのぼったと発表した。対GDP比は前年比0.47ポイント増の12.44％だった。
その内訳をみていくと、新設備製造業の規模が最大で、付加価値額は3兆8452億元と
特許集約型産業全体の26.9％を占めた。2位は情報通信技術サービス業で、3兆636億元で21.4％。3位は情報通信技術製造業で、2兆8546億元で20.0％。規模が最小だったのは環境保護産業で、3228億元で2.3％だった。
その伸び率を見ると、国内外の防疫用品の旺盛な需要などの影響を受け、医薬品・医療産業の伸び率が持続的に上がり、前年を30.8ポイント上回る40.9％の伸び率で首位になった。2位は情報通信技術製造業で18.1％。また環境保護産業と新材料製造業の伸び率も高く、前者は17.5％、後者は17.1％だった。
出所:人民網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Infringements And Their Types
S&A Law Offices
Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.
Design Registration Process Now Got Faster...
S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates
On this Christmas eve, the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks Boudhik Sampada Bhawan, Mumbai, has gifted a great set of news for the Indian IP fraternity.
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.