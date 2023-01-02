On Dec 9, Huawei and OPPO announced the signing of a global patent cross-licensing agreement, which covers standard essential patents (SEPs), including 5G. "After more than 20 years of continuous innovation, Huawei has developed multiple high-value patent portfolios in the global marketplace in domains like 5G, Wi-Fi, and audio/video codecs," said Huawei. According to industry insiders, Huawei is a major contributor to 5G SEPs, and OPPO has also contributed its share in the field of wireless standards. The signing of the agreement between the two sides is a positive signal of China's intellectual property protection system to become mature and is conducive to the sound development of China's domestic innovative technology market. It is reported that in 2022, nearly 20 global manufacturers in the field of smartphones, smart cars, and IoT industries with about 350 million 5G phones and 15 million connected vehicles will be licensed by Huawei.

