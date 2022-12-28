中国大手スマートフォン・IoT機器メーカーのシャオミ（Xiaomi）が12月14日、知的財産権に関する最初の白書をリリースした。

2022年9月30日の時点で、シャオミは、全世界で2万9000件以上の専利（特許、実用新案、意匠を含む）を取得しており、世界の60以上の国または地域をカバーしている。

そのうち、MIUIシステムおよびソフトウエア機能では7700件以上、画像処理技術では1000件以上、充電技術分野では700件以上の専利権をそれぞれ取得している。シャオミの5G標準特許宣言のシェアは世界で13位。9月末現在、260を超える国家、業界、団体の規格の策定を主導または参加しており、技術力は業界で認められている。

白書によると、シャオミはこれまで、5Gモバイル通信技術、ビッグデータ、クラウドコンピューティング、人工知能など12の技術分野の研究開発に参入するとともに、スマート製造に基づいて、さらにロボット、無人工場、スマート電気自動車などの分野に進出し、細分化技術分野は98項目に及ぶという。

出所：中国専利保護協会WeChat公式アカウント

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.