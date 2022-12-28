China:
第16回中欧特許庁長官会合がオンラインで開催
中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）と欧州特許庁（EPO）が第16回長官会合をオンラインで開催した。CNIPAからは申長雨局長、EPOからはアントニオ・カンピーノス長官が出席し、それぞれの最新の動きを報告し、今後の協力事業について踏み込んだ交流を行った。
申局長は、双方が審査業務や自動化、文献、分類、審判、能力構築の各分野で今年推進してきた協力事業がより多くのユーザーに恩恵をもたらしているとし、特に分類改訂、研修訓練などに関する密接な協力と共通認識の達成を評価した。カンピーノス長官は、双方の全面的な戦略的パートナーシップが今年の密接な協力により一層深まっているとの認識を示し、来年もデータ交換分野の協力事業を推し進めていきたいと表明した。
長官会合の後、双方は自動化と分類関連の協力協定、来年度の2庁間活動計画に調印した。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
