China:
中国の民間企業による特許登録件数トップ10発表 首位ファーウェイ
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）傘下の知的財産権発展研究センターは12月5日、「中国の民間企業による特許登録件数トップ10（2021）」ランキングを発表した。ファーウェイが7630件で首位となり、2位から10位はテンセント、OPPO、Vivo、グリー(GREE)、シャオミ(Xiaomi)、レノボ(Lenovo)、BYD、百度、方太(FOTILE)の順。2019年から2021年までの3年間で、トップ10社の特許登録件数の平均成長率は49.25%だった。
知的財産権発展研究センターは報告書の中で、「中国がイノベーション型国家の仲間入りを果した後、市場主体の創造への情熱はかつてないほど高まっている。
民間企業は市場の重要な参与者として、特許の研究開発といった技術革新への重視を強めており、中国の技術革新の急成長を牽引する重要な力になっている」と指摘した。
報告書によると、民間企業は社会全体の70%の技術革新成果、80%の国家「専精特新」小巨人企業、90%のハイテク企業を貢献している。2021年末現在、中国民間企業トップ500の国内外有効特許保有件数は63万3922件で、前年比53.60%増加した。内訳は、国内有効特許が49万9265件（28.25%増）、国際有効特許が13万4657件（474.65%増）だった。
出所：国家知識産権戦略網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Infringements And Their Types
S&A Law Offices
Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.