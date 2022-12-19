中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）傘下の知的財産権発展研究センターは12月5日、「中国の民間企業による特許登録件数トップ10（2021）」ランキングを発表した。ファーウェイが7630件で首位となり、2位から10位はテンセント、OPPO、Vivo、グリー(GREE)、シャオミ(Xiaomi)、レノボ(Lenovo)、BYD、百度、方太(FOTILE)の順。2019年から2021年までの3年間で、トップ10社の特許登録件数の平均成長率は49.25%だった。

知的財産権発展研究センターは報告書の中で、「中国がイノベーション型国家の仲間入りを果した後、市場主体の創造への情熱はかつてないほど高まっている。 民間企業は市場の重要な参与者として、特許の研究開発といった技術革新への重視を強めており、中国の技術革新の急成長を牽引する重要な力になっている」と指摘した。

報告書によると、民間企業は社会全体の70%の技術革新成果、80%の国家「専精特新」小巨人企業、90%のハイテク企業を貢献している。2021年末現在、中国民間企業トップ500の国内外有効特許保有件数は63万3922件で、前年比53.60%増加した。内訳は、国内有効特許が49万9265件（28.25%増）、国際有効特許が13万4657件（474.65%増）だった。

出所：国家知識産権戦略網

