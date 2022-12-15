中国国家知識産権局(CNIPA)は専利関連の事務処理方法などの変更に合わせて、専利出願の申請願書様式の一部を変更した。

具体的な改訂内容は、紙の申請願書様式一覧表とそれに対応する様式文書、電子申請願書様式一覧表とそれに対応するデータ標準仕様書、一括インターフェイスSQLスクリプト仕様、PCT国際出願パッケージ構造仕様。来年1月11日より新仕様の使用が開始するという。

新仕様はCNIPAの公式サイトでダウンロードできる。URLは以下の通り。

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/12/7/art_75_180694.html

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

