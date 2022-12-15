China:
CNIPA、申請願書様式などを改訂 来年1月11日から新様式へ切り替え
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
中国国家知識産権局(CNIPA)は専利関連の事務処理方法などの変更に合わせて、専利出願の申請願書様式の一部を変更した。
具体的な改訂内容は、紙の申請願書様式一覧表とそれに対応する様式文書、電子申請願書様式一覧表とそれに対応するデータ標準仕様書、一括インターフェイスSQLスクリプト仕様、PCT国際出願パッケージ構造仕様。来年1月11日より新仕様の使用が開始するという。
新仕様はCNIPAの公式サイトでダウンロードできる。URLは以下の通り。
https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/12/7/art_75_180694.html
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Infringements And Their Types
S&A Law Offices
Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.
Full Federal Court Dismisses Corner Hotel Appeal
Davies Collison Cave
The matter of Swancom Pty Ltd v The Jazz Corner Hotel Pty Ltd [2022] FCAFC 157, (the Appeal Decision) involved the hearing of two appeals to the full Federal Court (constituted by Yates, Abraham and Rofe JJ).
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.