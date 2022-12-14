Rouse and Lusheng collaborate with the EU's IP Key programme

Rouse and its strategic partner, Lusheng Law Firm conducted a study on behalf of the European's Union's IP Key programme. The study team was led by Lusheng's Head of Patents, Li Mi.

IP Key was established to reflect the increased importance of IP rights in the political arena. There are three regional programmes covering China, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Published this year, the Studies on China's Patent System, instigated by IP Key China, is made up of three research projects: Bad Faith Patent Application; Patent Invalidation System; and Utility Model Patent System of China.

"The first part centres on how bad faith patent applications are established and combated in China, considering the administrative and judicial implementation of the new rules in force, the impact of the Chinese Patent Law Amendment on the abuse of patent rights, and the comparison of related regulations and practices between the EU and China.

The second part focuses on giving an overview of the current patent invalidation system in China from diversified perspectives both horizontally and vertically, considering the administrative and judicial procedures, current practices, history, future trends, etc. The currently applicable laws and regulations that verify the patent rights are also analysed in detail in this section.

The third part focuses on comparing current utility model systems in China and three selected EU countries: Germany, France and Italy. The data-driven research method is employed to analyse the usage of the utility model system in China, with a wide-reaching scope of data from application, re-examination and invalidation to enforcement and transformation." Source: Studies on China's Patent System | IPKEY

