　中国国家知識産権局(CNIPA)は、専利審査の質と効率の向上を狙い、専利関連の事務処理方法と審査規則の一部を調整する旨の通知を出した。

　これによると、2023年1月11日より、中国大陸部に常住の住所または営業所を持たない外国人、外国企業またはその他の外国組織が単独で専利出願をし、若しくは代表人として専利出願をする場合、専利代理機構に委託することが必要となる。専利代理機構に委託しなかった出願は、受け付けないことにする。

　このほか、同通知には専利関連の行政再議の提出方法や、PCT国際出願の中国国内段階への移行時の意見陳述書の提出方法、専利料などのオンライン納付などに関する説明が盛り込まれている。

