Tencent News, September 8th 2022

On September 8, Tencent News reported that the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) jointly released a list of the top 100 universities which were granted the largest number of patents by the United States in 2021. Having been published continuously since 2013, this data is based on statistics from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The top 100 highlights the important role of patents in university research and innovation.

The 2021 Report shows that universities from 11 countries or regions in total are in the top 100 of the U.S. patent grant list. A total of 62 universities from the United States made the list, followed by China (18), South Korea (6), Japan (4), Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore (2) each, and the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates (1) each. In the TOP 10 list, Tsinghua University tied for ninth place with 146 granted patents.

More information can be found here (in Chinese)

https://new.qq.com/rain/a/20220910A07U3T00

