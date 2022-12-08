China:
The "Unofficial" CN Orange Book User Guide For Pharmaceutical Patents
08 December 2022
Toby Mak
Toby's Nov 2022 version of "The "Unofficial"
CN Orange Book user guide for pharmaceutical patents".
This is out at the IPO Journal, and is available at the link
below:
https://lnkd.in/g7-RB4Dd
This Nov 2022 version has the following updates:
- Inclusion of data in Nov 2022, including the number of entries
in the "CN Orange Book", and updates on patent linkage
declarations filed.
- Discussion of the first drug patent linkage appeal decision
issued by the CN Supreme Court in Aug 2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
