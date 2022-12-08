ARTICLE

Toby's Nov 2022 version of "The "Unofficial" CN Orange Book user guide for pharmaceutical patents".

This Nov 2022 version has the following updates:

Inclusion of data in Nov 2022, including the number of entries in the "CN Orange Book", and updates on patent linkage declarations filed. Discussion of the first drug patent linkage appeal decision issued by the CN Supreme Court in Aug 2022.

