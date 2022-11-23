ARTICLE

Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, held a video conference with Grigory Ivliev, President of Eurasian Patent Office (EAPO), on the two organizations' latest developments and future cooperation, on September 16.

Shen congratulated Ivliev on his appointment as the EAPO President. He recalled the two organizations' established cooperative ties, which have delivered pragmatic results in IP laws and policies, talks between examiners, patent prosecution highway (PPH) and other cooperative items under the Belt and Road Initiative. Shen said he was looking forward to strengthening communication, deepening pragmatic cooperation, better serving the innovators and helping companies expand their business in the Eurasian market.

Ivliev echoed the remarks of his Chinese counterpart, affirming the positive ties and palpable fruits of the cooperation. He said the cooperation has not only advanced the development of the two IP systems but also boosted the economy in the region. Ivliev said he too was looking forward to further collaboration in PPH, Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and other international IP issues, which would in turn promote innovative development of both parties.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/10/19/art_1340_179473.html

